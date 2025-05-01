Fire Officers and Personnel Honoured on Maharashtra Day by NMC

Nagpur: On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) organized a special felicitation ceremony to honour fire officers and personnel for their exceptional service during emergency rescue operations.
The event was held at the NMC Headquarters, where Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari felicitated the officers. Each fire officer was presented with a shawl of honour (Manacha Dupatta), a memento, and a copy of the Preamble of the Indian Constitution as a token of appreciation.
The recognition was given to firefighters who had displayed exemplary commitment during fire and emergency rescue operations at various locations in the city. The following personnel from the NMC Fire Department were honoured:
Shalikram Kothe
Prakash Kawadkar
Bhagwan Wagh
Dilip Chavan
Arsalan Shaikh
Kapil Parwe
Sandeep Shivankar
Murlidhar Ghardhe
Shubham Gonmare
Yash Tarale
Dhiraj Uike
Vijay Dehankar
Aditya Deshmukh
Kartik Shahane
Dishant Pendam
Satish Rahate
Aniket Merkhed
Govinda Munde
The NMC expressed gratitude for their courage, dedication, and swift action in safeguarding citizens during emergencies.