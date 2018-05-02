    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Nov 6th, 2020

    Fire gutted scrap shop in Kharbi

    Nagpur: A massive fire broke out at a scrap shop located at Kharabi Chowk on Friday morning. Though officials of fire department have managed to douse the flames, however, the exact reason behind the fire and loss of goods could not be ascertained immediately, revealed a fire department official.

    The Sakkardara Fire Department received a call at around 8 am, acting swiftly on which three water tenders were pressed into action. Following an hour-long action, the officials managed to douse the flames.

    Preliminary reports suggest that the short circuit must have caused the fire. Though no casualty reported, materials worth lakhs of rupees were predicted to be gutted in the incident.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Man tries to kill wife, her mother with cricket bat in Mankapur
    Man tries to kill wife, her mother with cricket bat in Mankapur
    पुलिस आयुक्त अमितेश कुमार ने शस्त्र धारक नागरिकों की बैठक कर लंबित प्रकरणों की सुनवाई की
    पुलिस आयुक्त अमितेश कुमार ने शस्त्र धारक नागरिकों की बैठक कर लंबित प्रकरणों की सुनवाई की
    Fire gutted scrap shop in Kharbi
    Fire gutted scrap shop in Kharbi
    CP orders cancellation of arms licences of ‘tainted’ businessmen
    CP orders cancellation of arms licences of ‘tainted’ businessmen
    देश में पिछले 24 घंटों में सामने आए 47 हज़ार से ज्यादा केस, 670 लोग मरे
    देश में पिछले 24 घंटों में सामने आए 47 हज़ार से ज्यादा केस, 670 लोग मरे
    Shocking: 17 tigers electrocuted to death in Vidarbha in 5 years
    Shocking: 17 tigers electrocuted to death in Vidarbha in 5 years
    Dubious land deal in Wathoda comes under CP’s scanner
    Dubious land deal in Wathoda comes under CP’s scanner
    Corona worry: Winter Session in Nagpur or Mumbai?
    Corona worry: Winter Session in Nagpur or Mumbai?
    पूर्व CAFO ने अंतिम दिन डेढ़ बजे रात तक करोड़ के बिल पर हस्ताक्षर किए ?
    पूर्व CAFO ने अंतिम दिन डेढ़ बजे रात तक करोड़ के बिल पर हस्ताक्षर किए ?
    NEP 2020 will make India Super Power in World -Dr. S S Uttarwar
    NEP 2020 will make India Super Power in World -Dr. S S Uttarwar
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145