Fire gutted scrap shop in Kharbi

Nagpur: A massive fire broke out at a scrap shop located at Kharabi Chowk on Friday morning. Though officials of fire department have managed to douse the flames, however, the exact reason behind the fire and loss of goods could not be ascertained immediately, revealed a fire department official.

The Sakkardara Fire Department received a call at around 8 am, acting swiftly on which three water tenders were pressed into action. Following an hour-long action, the officials managed to douse the flames.

Preliminary reports suggest that the short circuit must have caused the fire. Though no casualty reported, materials worth lakhs of rupees were predicted to be gutted in the incident.