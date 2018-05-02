Fire engulfs Yash Furniture Mart in Nagpur

Nagpur: In an early morning incident, a major fire broke out at Yash Furniture Mart located under Kotwali Police Station on Wednesday. The exact reason behind the fire couldn’t be ascertained immediately. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident, however, materials worth ₹ lakhs were gutted in the fire.

According to sources, the fire broke out at Yash Furniture Mart at around 4 am. The stores wood and plywood’s stock worked as catalyst to the spread the fire. Soon, the fire engulfed entire shop. Owing to which the officials of Fire Department faced severe inconvenience to douse the flames.



