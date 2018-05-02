CWC to meet on April 17 to discuss Covid

The Congress party has called a meeting of its working committee on April 17 to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country.

This is the first time the Congress Working Committee, the partys top executive body, has called a meeting exclusively to discuss the pandemic. The second wave of Covid-19 has already affected 13.7 million people in India, roughly accounting for 10 per cent of the global cases.

Both Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former chief Rahul Gandhi have written to the prime minister, suggesting measures to tackle the crisis. While Sonia Gandhi asked for emergency approval of all domestic vaccine candidates, Rahul Gandhi demanded that the government stop the export of vaccines to cater to Indian patients.

A letter from KC Venugopal, party general secretary in charge of organisation, said, A meeting of the CWC will be held on Saturday, April 17, via video conferencing to discuss the matters related to the second wave of Covid-19 in the country.



