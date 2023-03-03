Crime Branch cracks burglary at P R Traders in Sakkardara, seizes Rs 4.60 lakh cash

Nagpur: A team of Unit-IV of the Crime Branch of Nagpur Police arrested four persons involved in the sensational burglary at the office of P R Traders at Itankar Bhavan, Nehru Nagar in Sakkardara area and recovered Rs 4.60 lakh cash from their possession. Cops also seized three motorcycles, a pickaxe and four cell phones from them.

The accused have been identified as Hrithik Avinash Sonwane (22), a resident of Kamla Sankul, Nawabpura, Mahal, Vivek alias Sonu Bhauraoji Ingle (32), a resident of Plot No 7, Lane No 4, Rameshwari, Ajni, Sulesh alias Guddu Bisanlal Maskare (22), a resident of Kharsoli, and Ranjit Babulal Rathod (30), a resident of Plot No 20, Gyaneshwar Nagar, Manewada Road. Another accused Rohit Lallan Chauhan, a resident of Ramna Maroti, Nandanvan, is absconding.

Advertisement

The accused had stolen a steel vault containing Rs 7.95 lakh cash from P R Traders, owned by Prakash Ramdas Kohale in the small hours of February 26. Investigation revealed that Vivek Ingle was working as a recovery agent at P R Traders. A fortnight ago, Ranjit Rathod told him that he was in dire need of money as he was unable to pay the debts. Vivek, Ranjit and other accused hatched a plan to loot cash from P R Traders office. Vivek provided them with the keys of the office.

Accordingly, they opened the office in the night and stole the vault containing cash. After breaking the vault with a pickaxe, they distributed Rs 7.95 lakh cash among themselves. Acting on a tip-off, Unit-IV of the Crime Branch nabbed the accused quartet and recovered Rs 4.60 lakh cash, cell phones, pickaxe and motorcycles worth Rs 2.25 lakh from their possession.

The arrests and recovery of cash were made by PI Gyaneshwar Bhedodkar, PSI Niranjana Umale, PSI Balaram Zadokar (Cyber Cell) and constabulary staff under the supervision of DCP (Detection) Mumakka Sudarshan, ACP (Crime) Manoj Sidam.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement