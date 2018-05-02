Fire college students booked for fraud

Nagpur: National Fire Service College (NFSC) has filed FIR against around 350 students who it claimed had underwent training at the institution on basis of the forged documents. The students submitted letters supposedly issued by private and some public sector (PSU) companies of Haryana, Bihar and Rajasthan and successfully completed courses at the college. However, when claims were presented it was learnt that no such companies existed whose references were used by youth to undertake training in NFSC, the only such Government run institution in the country, informed police sources.

Following directions from Union Home Ministry, a complaint was lodged with Mankapur police on Tuesday.

According to cops, the students had taken admission in the college between 2012 and 2016. The offence was registered on the basis of complaint given by Director of the college Gurudevsingh Daljeetsingh Saini. The names of the candidates and companies are – Anil Kumar, a resident of Naigaon, District-Jhanjhar, Haryana; Jute Corporation of India Limited, District- Saharata, Bihar; Poshi Hydro Electric Power Corporation Ltd, District – Madhepura, Bihar; National Sugar and Chemical Ltd, District Katihar, Bihar; Bharat Hydro Electric Power Corporation Ltd, District – Katihar, Bihar; Hindustan Electronic and Equipment Ltd, District – Purnia, Bihar; Techneck Combo Maintenance Ltd, District – Katihar, Bihar; Pacific India Private Ltd, District- Alwar, Rajasthan.

The NFSC functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The college offers various certification courses, diploma and even advanced Diploma degree courses in Fire training. According to police, the students got admission in the college after producing forged documents in the names of these companies. The scam took place between year 2012 and 2016. Many of them got jobs in the private sector on basis of certificates from NFSC. An inquiry was ordered by the Ministry of Home Affairs into the matter after a complaint was lodged by an activist. A committee was constituted which submitted a report and named these companies for their alleged involvement in the scam. Mankapur police have registered the case under Sections 465, 467, 468, 471 and 34 of Indian Penal Code.