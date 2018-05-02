Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Tue, Dec 24th, 2019
Fire Breaks Out in Two Factories in Delhi’s Narela; Doused in One, Rages on in Other

New Delhi: In another such incident in the national capital in the last few days, fire broke out in two factories in Narela industrial area on Tuesday, prompting an emergency response from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

A total of 22 fire brigades: seven for once incident and fifteen for the other-were pressed into service. While the blaze in the factory where seven fire brigades were brought, has been doused, firefighting operations are underway at the other, which is reported to be a shoe factory. The fire that was doused broke out at midnight, while the other broke out at around 5 in the morning.

Thus far, there is no report of any casualty or injury in the twin incidents. Also, no one is believed to be trapped. While the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, short circuit, for now, is believed to have caused the twin fires.

Earlier this month, 43 people died when a fire broke out in Anaj Mandi. On Sunday, at least nine people lost their lives in a massive fire which broke out in a godown in Kirari area. In February, 17 people were charred to death as a massive fire broke out on the rooftop of a hotel in Karol Bagh,

