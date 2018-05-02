Why not include Muslims: BJP’s CK Bose raises questions on CAA

Hours after BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda took out a march in Kolkata in support of the newly-enacted Citizenship law, the party’s West Bengal vice president Chandra Kumar Bose has raised his voice against the Act and said India is a country “open to all religions and communities”.

“If #CAA2019 is not related to any religion why are we stating – Hindu, Sikh, Boudha, Christians, Parsis & Jains only! Why not include #Muslims as well? Let’s be transparent,” Bose tweeted.

“Don’t equate India or compare it with any other nation – as it’s a nation Open to all religions and communities,” he said in another tweet.

The comment by Bose, a grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, has come even as BJP has launched a massive public awareness campaign on social media and through its cadres to reach out to the Muslim community and dispel their doubts on the issue.

Earlier, BJP-ally Shiromani Akali Dal had demanded that Muslims should also be included in the CAA in sync with the democratic and secular principles of the country.