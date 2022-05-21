4 of a family booked for duping businessman of Rs 45 lakh in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Nandanvan Police on Friday booked four members of a family for allegedly duping a businessman of Rs 45 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Jagdish Sitaram Karwa (47), Sangeeta Jagdish Karwa (42), both residents of Plot No 302, Shantikul Apartments, Hemant Sitaram Karwa (42), a resident of Plot No 49, Hiwri Nagar and Rajesh Sitaram Karwa (52), a resident of Plot No 202, Gurukripa Apartments.

A resident of Plot No 950, Deshpande Layout, Hiwri Nagar, Ashok Nagarmal Agrawal (65) in his complaint said that the accused lured him to make investments in Kirti Auto Sales, C M Infra Project and Vinod Plastic Company by promising high returns. Accordingly, he invested Rs 45 lakh in these companies between October 1, 2020 and November 5, 2020. However, he neither got any high returns nor the invested money was returned to him.