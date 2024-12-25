Fire breaks out at Namkeen Centre at Cotton Market in Nagpur, no casualty

Advertisement













Nagpur: A major fire broke out at King’s Namkeen Centre situated at Cotton Market in Nagpur on Tuesday night. A Fire Brigade team of NMC rushed to the spot and doused the fire successfully. No casualty has been reported. The fire has caused loss of around Rs 1 lakh to the owner. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained as yet.

According to information, the Ganjipeth Fire Station received a call about the fire at King’s Namkeen Centre in Cotton Market around 10.36 pm on Tuesday. Acting swiftly, a fire tender was rushed to the spot. But the flames had already devoured goods including nameen eatables, four oil tins, four cylinders and other goods worth around Rs 1 lakh. However, the firefighters managed to douse the fire and saved further damage to the shop.

The shop is owned by Sheetala Prasad Shahu (60).

A case has been registered at Ganeshpeth Police Station. The NMC’s Fire Brigade has launched an investigation to find exact cause of the fire.