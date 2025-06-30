Fire breaks out at cooler company near Kamptee during welding work

Advertisement



Nagpur: A major fire broke out at the Baybreeze Industries Cooler Company in Lihgaon, near Kamptee, on Sunday afternoon. Thick black smoke rose into the sky and could be seen from far away places. Many fire engines were quickly sent to the spot and the Fire Brigade officials worked hard till night to control the blaze.

According to police, workers were welding inside the factory when sparks from the welding caused the fire. The flames spread quickly because there were many gas cylinders stored inside. One of the cylinders exploded which caused a loud blast that shook the surrounding area. The large black smoke cloud frightened people living nearby.

Local residents acted quickly and they informed the Fire Department and also started helping at the site. Luckily, since it was Sunday, fewer workers were present in the company. As a result, there were no serious injuries or loss of life. Baybreeze Industries mainly manufactures coolers.

A police official said that firefighters struggled to stop the fire from spreading further. The police have asked people in the area to stay alert because more cylinder blasts are still possible. The official also said that no one has been hurt in the incident. Further investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.