Agri-centre operators stage protest in Nagpur, demand action on fake seeds, HTBT cotton

Nagpur: Agri-centre operators and traders from across Nagpur district staged a massive protest at Samvidhan Square near RBI on Monday, raising several pressing demands aimed at addressing the growing challenges in the sale of agricultural seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides.

The protesters’ primary demand was an immediate crackdown on the illegal sale of banned and unauthorized HTBT cotton seeds. Alternatively, they demanded that the government grant legal approval for these seeds to ensure regulated and lawful sales. The agitating operators also called for strict action against unlicensed agents who continue to exploit farmers by selling fake seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides in the market.

Another key issue raised during the protest was the demand to supply government-subsidized fertilizers directly to farmers, instead of routing them through selected companies. The protesters argued that direct supply would ensure transparency and timely benefits for farmers.

The agitators also voiced strong opposition to the ‘Saathi’ online application, alleging that the app is designed to capture market data and ultimately hand over the seed business to large corporate groups. They demanded the immediate scrapping of the app, calling it a threat to small traders and independent agri-centre operators.

The protestors warned the government to take these concerns seriously, failing which they would intensify their agitation in the coming days.