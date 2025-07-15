Fire Averted on Nandigram Express at Pimpalkhuti Station Thanks to Alert Railway Staff

Advertisement



Nagpur: A major train accident was narrowly averted on Monday morning at Pimpalkhuti Station, under the Nagpur Division of Central Railway, thanks to the alertness and swift action of railway staff.

The incident occurred at around 9:23 AM when the Nandigram Express (Train No. 11001) arrived at the station. Station Master Amit Shinde and Pointsman Hemraj noticed smoke emerging from underneath coach A1 (CR 104644). Upon immediate inspection, they discovered that a rubber component above the coach’s spring had caught fire.

Understanding the gravity of the situation, they promptly informed the train’s loco pilot, the guard, and the station control room. Meanwhile, Hemraj quickly grabbed a fire extinguisher and began efforts to control the fire.

Initial attempts using two fire extinguishers were not enough to fully douse the flames, but the staff persisted. Ultimately, with the help of 8 to 9 fire extinguishers, the fire was successfully brought under control.

As a safety precaution, coach S1 was immediately isolated. The entire train was thoroughly inspected, and once the guard declared it safe, the train resumed its journey at 10:05 AM—after a delay of approximately 42 minutes.

Railway officials credited the vigilance, quick decision-making, and proper training of the on-duty staff for preventing a potentially serious incident. Both Amit Shinde and Hemraj are being lauded for their bravery and dedicated service.