Nagpur is witnessing a pause in the monsoon downpour, but the city isn’t catching a break. As temperatures rise and humidity sets in, residents are grappling with heat-related discomfort and a surge in mosquito activity. Meanwhile, key developments—from rave party crackdowns and drainage concerns to Siemens’ metro project boost and fresh political debate—have shaped the past 24 hours. Here’s a quick roundup of the top news stories from Nagpur you need to know today.
Here are some of the latest headlines and developments from Nagpur as of July 15, 2025:
Top Stories
- Monsoon Pause Brings Heat and Mosquito Menace: With a temporary halt in heavy rains, Nagpur residents are now contending with high temperatures, humidity, and rising mosquito activity, sparking public health concerns.
- Drainage & Road Concerns Surface: The aftermath of heavy monsoon showers has exposed flaws in the city’s drainage infrastructure and left several roads damaged, prompting calls for swift civic intervention.
- Health Warning for Junk Food: Nagpur will be the first Indian city to attach health warnings on high-fat, high-sugar foods such as samosas and jalebis, as part of a public health initiative.
- Security Bill Sparks Debate: The recently passed Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, aimed at tackling urban Naxalism, is facing criticism over potential curbs on free speech and dissent.
Crime & Law Enforcement
- Rave Party Busted in Kalmeshwar: Ten individuals have been booked for drug and liquor violations during a late-night rave party raid.
- Metro Guard Honored: The Nagpur Police Commissioner felicitated a Metro security guard who returned a lost bag containing valuables worth ₹3.5 lakh.
- Drug Arrest Involving Ex-Corporator’s Son: In a high-profile case, the son of a former corporator was caught with MD drugs inside a Thar SUV.
- Rise in Drug Cases in North Nagpur: Police investigations point to a concerning increase in narcotics-related activities in North Nagpur.
Civic & Public Services
- Illegal Water Connections Disconnected: The NMC has cut 2,861 unauthorized water connections as part of a crackdown on misuse.
- Drain Cleaning Innovation: A new “spider machine” has been deployed by NMC to clean narrow and clogged drains across the city.
- Sanitation Concerns Near Deekshabhoomi: The closure of land previously used for sanitation near this key spiritual site has raised concerns among Dhamma followers.
Industry & Development
- Siemens Advances Metro Phase 2: Siemens has secured ₹773 crore in orders for the next phase of the Nagpur Metro Project, boosting urban transit upgrades.
- Military Aircraft MRO Coming to Nagpur: Reliance Defence will establish Nagpur’s first MRO (Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul) facility for military aircraft at MIHAN-SEZ.
- Dolly Chaiwala Goes National: Nagpur’s beloved street tea vendor Dolly Chaiwala is expanding his business to multiple cities across India.
Education, Arts & Culture
- IIM Nagpur Welcomes New Batch: A total of 328 students have been inducted into the MBA and PhD programs at IIM Nagpur.
- Ganesh Idol Preparations in Full Swing: Chitar Oli’s artisans are busy crafting eco-friendly Ganesh idols ahead of Ganeshotsav 2025.
- Spiritual Musical Event Held: A poetic-musical experience titled “Meera & Kabir – Bhakti Se Mukti Tak” was held on July 12, celebrating devotional literature through music.