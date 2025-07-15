Advertisement



Nagpur is witnessing a pause in the monsoon downpour, but the city isn’t catching a break. As temperatures rise and humidity sets in, residents are grappling with heat-related discomfort and a surge in mosquito activity. Meanwhile, key developments—from rave party crackdowns and drainage concerns to Siemens’ metro project boost and fresh political debate—have shaped the past 24 hours. Here’s a quick roundup of the top news stories from Nagpur you need to know today.

Here are some of the latest headlines and developments from Nagpur as of July 15, 2025:

Top Stories

Monsoon Pause Brings Heat and Mosquito Menace : With a temporary halt in heavy rains, Nagpur residents are now contending with high temperatures, humidity, and rising mosquito activity , sparking public health concerns.

: With a temporary halt in heavy rains, Nagpur residents are now contending with , sparking public health concerns. Drainage & Road Concerns Surface : The aftermath of heavy monsoon showers has exposed flaws in the city’s drainage infrastructure and left several roads damaged, prompting calls for swift civic intervention.

: The has exposed flaws in the city’s and left several roads damaged, prompting calls for swift civic intervention. Health Warning for Junk Food : Nagpur will be the first Indian city to attach health warnings on high-fat, high-sugar foods such as samosas and jalebis, as part of a public health initiative.

: Nagpur will be the to attach such as samosas and jalebis, as part of a public health initiative. Security Bill Sparks Debate: The recently passed Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, aimed at tackling urban Naxalism, is facing criticism over potential curbs on free speech and dissent.

Crime & Law Enforcement

Rave Party Busted in Kalmeshwar : Ten individuals have been booked for drug and liquor violations during a late-night rave party raid .

: Ten individuals have been booked for during a late-night . Metro Guard Honored : The Nagpur Police Commissioner felicitated a Metro security guard who returned a lost bag containing valuables worth ₹3.5 lakh.

: The felicitated a who returned a lost bag containing valuables worth ₹3.5 lakh. Drug Arrest Involving Ex-Corporator’s Son : In a high-profile case, the son of a former corporator was caught with MD drugs inside a Thar SUV .

: In a high-profile case, the was caught with MD drugs inside a . Rise in Drug Cases in North Nagpur: Police investigations point to a concerning increase in narcotics-related activities in North Nagpur.

Civic & Public Services

Illegal Water Connections Disconnected : The NMC has cut 2,861 unauthorized water connections as part of a crackdown on misuse.

: The as part of a crackdown on misuse. Drain Cleaning Innovation : A new “spider machine” has been deployed by NMC to clean narrow and clogged drains across the city.

: A new has been deployed by NMC to clean across the city. Sanitation Concerns Near Deekshabhoomi: The closure of land previously used for sanitation near this key spiritual site has raised concerns among Dhamma followers.

Industry & Development

Siemens Advances Metro Phase 2 : Siemens has secured ₹773 crore in orders for the next phase of the Nagpur Metro Project , boosting urban transit upgrades.

: Siemens has secured for the next phase of the , boosting urban transit upgrades. Military Aircraft MRO Coming to Nagpur : Reliance Defence will establish Nagpur’s first MRO (Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul) facility for military aircraft at MIHAN-SEZ .

: will establish for military aircraft at . Dolly Chaiwala Goes National: Nagpur’s beloved street tea vendor Dolly Chaiwala is expanding his business to multiple cities across India.

Education, Arts & Culture