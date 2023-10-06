Police Constable transferred following alleged assault on leader’s son during Ganesh Utsav procession in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a significant development, Constable Ajay Thakur of Jaripatka Police Station has been reassigned to the headquarters, following an incident of alleged assault on the son of a local leader. The altercation transpired on September 19 at Sai Wasan Shah Chowk, during a Ganesh Utsav procession.

The incident unfolded as the installation of a Ganesh idol was underway at a Mandal in Sai Vasan Shah Chowk, Jaripatka, around 9 pm on September 19. The simultaneous processions of multiple mandals led to a traffic bottleneck at the square.

In the midst of this commotion, the son of a prominent Jaripatka leader, along with his companions, was conducting a Ganesh idol procession. Constable Ajay Thakur, stationed alongside his colleagues at the square, became embroiled in a skirmish with the leader’s son, culminating in Thakur allegedly slapping him.

The fracas prompted an immediate outcry at the scene, and subsequently, the leader’s son and his associates lodged a formal complaint with senior officials. Given the heightened security concerns surrounding Ganesh Utsav, top authorities were already on edge.

In light of previous allegations of assault and intimidation directed at Thakur, particularly in relation to local businessmen, this latest incident was viewed with great seriousness by senior officials.

Consequently, the decision to transfer Thakur to police headquarters was swiftly enacted on Thursday. It is worth noting that Thakur had previously faced accusations from a Jaripatka area businessman, who claimed to have been threatened under the guise of official action.

The transfer of Constable Ajay Thakur has triggered apprehension and discussions among police personnel, as the incident underscores the importance of maintaining decorum and professionalism, especially during high-profile public events like Ganesh Utsav.

