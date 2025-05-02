Anil Kapoor’s mother Nirmal Kapoor passes away at 90

Advertisement



Nirmal Kapoor, mother of Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, passed away at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Friday.

She was 90 years old.

According to Dr Santosh Shetty, CEO and executive director of Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, Nirmal “passed away peacefully at the hospital around 5.25 pm today.”

Bonny was spotted arriving at his mother’s residence shortly after the news broke.

Last year in September, the family had gathered to celebrate to celebrate Nirmal’s 90th birthday.

Anil had share a couple of images with his mother to wish her.

The caption of his post read, “90 years of love, strength, and endless sacrifices. Your presence fills our lives with joy and positivity every day.”

Nirmal was the wife of the late film producer Surinder Kapoor and mother to four children — Boney, Anil, Sanjay and Reena Kapoor Marwah.

In addition to being the mother of four talented and good-looking children, she was also the grandmother of several celebrities, including Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harsh Vardhan Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah.

