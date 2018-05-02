Fire at ink factory in MIDC Hingna, material worth crores gutted

Nagpur: Chemical and other materials worth crores of rupees were reduced to ashes after a massive fire broke out at a MIDC Hingna based ink factory — Vyankatesh Udyog Limited — in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Initially, the reason behind the fire was given as short circuit, and damages worth crores were anticipated. At least 11 Fire Trucks have been pressed into service to douse the flames. Owing to lockdown no casualty was reported in the incident.

According to sources, the fire reportedly broke out at around 2:30 am. On seeing the large flames in the dark night, some locals reportedly alerted Fire Department.

Acting swiftly on which the Fire official approached the spot. Though, fire has also spread to adjacent factory, all the nessessary efforts are underway to control the fire.