Fire at jewellery shop; valuables worth over Rs 15 lakh gutted in Kalamna

Nagpur: Gold and silver ornaments, furniture and other material collectively worth over Rs 15 lakh were destroyed in a fire that broke out at Navdurga Jewellers’ shop at Dipti Signal in Kalamna area in the wee hours of Friday.

Fire broke out at around 4 am inside the jewellery shop owned by Pooja Shahu. Within minutes, fire engulfed the entire shop. Residents immediately informed the Fire Brigade as thick smoke was emanating from the shutter of the shop. Pooja Shahu and her relatives also rushed to the shop on being informed.

A team of fire-fighters from the NMC’s Fire & Emergency Services Department rushed to the spot. A fire tender was pressed into service. After ensuring that the electricity supply switched off, the fire-fighters started dousing the flames. They brought the fire under control and prevented it from spreading in the adjoining shops.

According to the owner of the jewellery shop, gold weighing about 40 grams, 3 kg silver ornaments and utensils, furniture and other items were gutted. Fire Brigade officers said that an electric short-circuit was the cause behind the fire.

