Ranil Wickremesinghe quits as Sri Lanka PM

Amid massive protests, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Saturday decided to resign.

“To ensure the continuation of the Government including the safety of all citizens I accept the best recommendation of the Party Leaders today, to make way for an All-Party Government. To facilitate this I will resign as Prime Minister,” Wickremesinghe tweeted.

