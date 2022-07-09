Published On : Sat, Jul 9th, 2022
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Ranil Wickremesinghe quits as Sri Lanka PM

Advertisement

Amid massive protests, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Saturday decided to resign.

“To ensure the continuation of the Government including the safety of all citizens I accept the best recommendation of the Party Leaders today, to make way for an All-Party Government. To facilitate this I will resign as Prime Minister,” Wickremesinghe tweeted.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement