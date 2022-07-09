Accomplish greater Business Heights with the Right Elevator’s Pitch

Advertisement

VIA Lady Entrepreneurship Wing (VIALEW) conducted a two-day Seminar & Contest on ‘How to be Pitch perfect’ for budding entrepreneurs and startups under the able leadership of VIA LEW Chairperson, Poonam Lala. Harshad Sachani, an entrepreneur and Real Estate Developer was the guest faculty.

Sachani explained how to develop an impressive Elevator’s pitch of 30 seconds. In a single sentence, one should be able to express as to how one is providing a solution for a problem with his product or services. Harshad mentioned that, ‘Pitching can be tough so it’s important to nail your presentation.’

Mastering the art of the Startup pitch is important for more than just impressing investors; whether fundraising for your Startup, or simply meeting with advisors, partners, press, and potential hires, being able to accurately describe what your company is, does, and offers is an essential skill. The willingness of investors, advisors, mentors and professionals to work with you depends on their expectations of those 6 things aligning with your story that is Who, What, When, Where, Why, and How.

Two things are very important in a pitch : you need to have a deep understanding of the problem you are solving and you need to understand how your target group will respond to your solution. The perfect pitch is when an entrepreneur can clearly articulate their product: service, vision and where the company is headed.

He also highlighted the importance of integrating technology, continuous learning and management skills like planning, delegation etc. to name a few. By citing examples, he advised the lady entrepreneurs to work on marketing strategy. He said that one should never hesitate to market our services and products.

Pitching contest conducted on the next day received good response and 12 participants participated in the said contest. Panel of esteemed judges namely, Harshad Sachani, Dr Suhas Buddhe, Vice President – VIA & Madhubala Singh, Founder – Passion Wear judged the participants on their presentation, purpose of business, Financial Status & Marketing strategy used and their growth plans. Prarthana Agrawal won the Pitch perfect Contest while Roshni Chhajed was Runner up.

Poonam Lala, Chairperson – VIA LEW along with her executive team members welcomed the judges with a floral bouquet and memento. In her welcome address, Poonam Lala informed one and all that the most awaited all eves Exhibition UDYOJIKA will be held from 30th Sept – 3rd Oct 2022 at Kusumtai Wankhede Hall.

Vishal Agrawal, President – VIA graced the Contest. Project Directors Shikha Khare & Poonam Gupta conducted the proceedings of the Program. Shikha Khare, Vice President – VIA LEW proposed the vote of thanks.

Prominently present were VIA LEW Executive members namely Sarita Pawar, Vandana Sharma, Shachi Mallick, Reeta Lanjewar, Dr Anita Rao, Manisha Bawankar, Indu Kshirsagar, Yogita Deshmukh. The program was attended by entrepreneurs in large numbers in both offline and online mode.

