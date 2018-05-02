Fire at AIIMS in Delhi, 22 fire tenders rushed

A fire broke out at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Saturday evening and 22 fire tenders were rushed to the site.

Dark plumes of smoke were seen billowing out from top of the premier health institute.

There was no immediate report of anyone being injured in the blaze.

A Delhi Fire Services official said that they received a call of fire in the PC and Teaching Block of the hospital at around 5 pm and 22 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to contain it.

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley is admitted at the intensive care unit of the cardio-neuro centre, housed in a different building in the complex.