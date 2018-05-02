FIR registered against notorious Meditrina Hospital director Dr Paltewar for overcharging patients

Nagpur: Dr Sameer Narayan Paltewar, director of notorious Meditrina Hospital was booked by Sitabuldi Police late Friday Night for allegedly overcharging patients and defrauding them. Based on the complaint lodged by adv Ganesh Ramchandra Chakkarwar, renowned Tax Consultant,Sitabuldi police have booked the accused doctor under Sections 406, 409, 420,465, 467, 468, 471 of the IPC and Section , 65 (C) of the IT Act. The Economic Offence Wing (EoW) of Nagpur Crime Branch will likely probe the matter.

Chakkarwar who brought the shocking revelation of overcharging conducted by the Meditrina Hospital, has contended that the hospital uses MEDNET software to create forged bills. The Meditrina Hospital administration later uses these forged bills to siphon money from the gullible patients.

According to police sources, Vivekanand Hatwar, a resident of Jawaharnagar, in Bhandara District, Purushottam Khaparde, a resident of Bhadrawati in Chandrapur District, Vasant Dambre, a resident of Ramtek were admitted at Meditrina Hospital in the past. While the official hospital records show bill worth Rs 73,600 in the name of Hatwar, bill worth Rs 2,00,693 for Khaparde and Rs 1,37,880 for Dambre, the Meditrina Hospital has extracted Rs 2,86,000, Rs 2,99, 693 and Rs 3,62,880 respectively, from them and defrauded them to the tune of Rs 5,36,415. More such frauds could also come to fore once the detailed probe initiated into the matter, cops anticipate.

Hospital to face stern action:

According to sources, the Meditrina Hospital is likely to face stern action by the local administration. Notorious for controversies, the hospital was also accused of irregularities under Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY) in the past. following the same, the hospital was removed from MJPJAY. Dr Paltewar has several offences pending against him, including a case of atrocity.

Notorious History:

It is pertinent to mention that, taking note of various complaints lodged by West Nagpur MLA Vikas Thakre, the formerMaharashtra Assembly Speaker, Nana Patole had also sought explanation from theDistrict Administration that why no FIR was registered against againstRamdaspeth-based Meditrina Hospital in the alleged irregularities reported under Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY).