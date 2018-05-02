1 dead, 3 injured as rashly driven car rammed into divider at Law College Square

Nagpur: A young woman died, while three other sustained severe injuries after a rashly driven Swift car was rammed into a divider at Law College Square in the early hours of Saturday morning. The deceased has been identified as Barkha Harish Khurana (24) while Prem Ashok Chandnani (20), a resident of Shantinagar, Lucky Harish Khurana (22) and Riya Jagganath Khurana are being monitored at Neuron Hospital.

According to police sources, all four persons are relatives and they were returning from Amravati road based restaurant in the wee hours of Saturday when the incident occurred.

“The incident occurred at around 1 am, when the vehicle was approaching Law College Square. While crossing Surbhi Girls Hostel, Prem who was driving, lost control over the car and rammed it into a divider. The impact was so severe that all of them sustained severe injuries. While Barkha succumbed to her grievous injuries, the other three are being monitored at Neuron Hospital,” Senior Police Inspector Ambazari, Narendra Hiware informed Nagpur Today.

In the meantime, cops have registered an offence under Sections 279, 304 (A), 337, 338, 427 against Prem. Further investigation is underway.