BSc graduate becomes vehicle-lifter, 7 stolen bikes, moped seized by Tehsil cops

Nagpur: Due to poor financial condition of family, a BSc graduate youth became a vehicle-lifter. Tehsil Police arrested the notorious vehicle-lifter and recovered seven stolen motorcycles and a scooterette worth Rs 3.75 lakh from his possession.

With the arrest of Sayyed Gufran Sayyed Nizam (26), a resident of House No 312, Hyderi Road, Mominpura, police detected seven vehicle theft cases. Sayyed Gufran had stolen a Hero Honda Passion Pro (MH31/FH-5444) belonging to Ajay Prashadilal Yadav (39), a resident of Surendragad, when it was parked in front of Surgical Complex Building in Mayo Hospital premises on February 19. Acting on a tip-off, cops trapped Sayyed Gufran and seized the stolen bike from him.

During Sayyed Gufran’s custodial interrogation, he spilled the beans and confessed to stealing six more motorcycles and a Honda Activa fromTehsil, Ganeshpeth and Mankapur Police Station areas. Later, police recovered all the stolen two-wheelers from his possession.

The arrest and recovery of stolen vehicles were made by Senior PI Aniruddha Puri, PI Vinayak Golhe, API Sandeep Bagul, ASI RajeshsinghThakur, NPC Shambhusingh Kirar, PC Yashwant Dongre, PC Pankaj Nikam and PC Pankaj Bagde under the supervision DCP (Zone-III) Gorakh Bhamre and ACP (Kotwali Division) Sanjay Surve.

