Finance firm Director booked for Rs 1 cr fraud in Nagpur’s Kapil Nagar

Nagpur: Kapil Nagar Police in Nagpur on Thursday booked Sunil Sukhdeo Meshram, Director of Sankalp Sales Corporation, and his accomplices for allegedly duping more than 5,000 customers of over Rs 1.02 crore.

Shubham Umesh Wankhede (28), one of the victims, lodged a complaint that Sunil Meshram, Director of Sankalp Sales Corporation, Chaitanya Nagar, and accomplices floated several attractive schemes and gave membership to customers. They also started a lucky draw offering gifts to winners, chit funds and a fixed deposit scheme. Between February 01, 2022 and October 09, 2023, Meshram and his accomplices collected Rs 1.02 crore from him and 5,000 others.

Advertisement

However, Meshram and others swindled the money by not giving any returns to the customers. On the basis of the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 420, 406, 34 of the Indian Penal Code against Meshram, a resident of Koda Sawli, tehsil Parseoni, and others and launched a search for the accused persons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement