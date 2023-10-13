Pharmacist loses Rs 21 lakh to cyber fraud in Nagpur

Nagpur: In yet another cyber fraud, a pharmacist from Mahal of Nagpur area lost Rs 21 lakh to fraudsters.

The victim, Akshay Ravindra Kale (25), who owns Akshay Harshal Medical Stores at Shivaji Chowk and resides at Plot No 564, Lane No 07, Mahendra Nagar, received a text message with a link on his mobile phone on September 27 this year. The scammers tricked him into clicking on a malicious link when he was at his house. Between September 27 and September 30, the online fraudsters siphoned off Rs 21 lakh and transferred the amount to other bank accounts.

Advertisement

A shocked Akshay approached the police and lodged an FIR. On the basis of the complaint, Pachpaoli Police registered a case under Sections 420, 34 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 66(d) of the Information Technology Act and initiated an investigation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement