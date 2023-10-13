High drama as woman tries to set self ablaze at NMC office

Nagpur: A high-voltage drama was witnessed at the Central Office of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) after a woman snacks-vendor attempted self-immolation after the anti-encroachment squad seized her stall and other belongings from Nandanvan area and allegedly refused to return the same to her.

The woman reached the NMC headquarters at around 3 pm and told some media representatives there that the anti-encroachment squad is harassing her to release the material. She then poured petrol on herself in a bid to set herself on fire. Even as some people intervened, the woman fell unconscious. The woman was rushed to Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital. Her condition is stated to be stable, said a police official.

According to the reports, the woman had separated from her husband a year ago and lives with her two daughters in Nandanvan. She runs a roadside food stall near KDK College in Nandanvan to earn a living. In the recent past, the NMC enforcement department had seized the stall on three occasions and also imposed fines. “This time, two tables and 12 stools were confiscated. After I paid the fine, they returned only two stools claiming these were only items that were seized,” she claimed.

According to a media report, she was allegedly sexually assaulted by a goon at a public place a few months ago. She had approached Nandanvan Police several times but her grievances fell on deaf ears. Some days ago, the anti-encroachment squad of the NMC took away her stall and other belongings but refused to return the same to her.

Fed up of alleged harassment by the civic officers, she came along with one of her minor daughters to the NMC’s Central Office. After dousing with a bottle of petrol, she attempted to immolate herself but was desisted by the staffers. Later, the civic authorities called an ambulance and took her to Mayo Hospital. Sadar Police are investigating the matter.

Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhary ordered an investigation and said he has sought details of the action taken against the woman for violations.

