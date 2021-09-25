Finally, NMC wakes up: Rs 41.50 cr to be diverted to improve tar roads, other works

Nagpur: Finally, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), it seems, woke up to the ground reality, or say, shabby reality pertaining to the poor condition of tar roads in the Second Capital. The Standing Committee of the NMC has decided to divert Rs 41.50 crore for improving tar roads and other development works in wards.

The Standing Committee, at its meeting on Friday, adopted a resolution seeking reappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 41.50 crore and pump the same in ward funds. The funds have been deducted from 12 heads. Justifying the move, Prakash Bhoyar, Chairman, Standing Committee, said that since most of the works had got delayed, we decided to prioritise ward works. During the last meeting, the Standing Committee had approved to provide Rs 30 crore for various ward works to the Corporators. However, as funds were not available, the re-appropriation option was taken-up.

Bhoyar further said the thrust is to solve area specific problems that require quite less funds and the same would be in larger public interest. He was interacting with newspersons at civic headquarters in Civil Lines after the Standing Committee meeting.

The Standing Committee also gave its nod to construct a double-decker elevated reservoir – first of its kind in the country – in Omkar Nagar, said Bhoyar. He further said the resolution was tabled by Adv. Sanjay Balpande and the same was adopted at the meeting. Now the proposal would be tabled in the emergency general body meeting of NMC scheduled for September 27 for approval. After the approval from the House, the proposal would be tabled before Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B for final approval.

Bhoyar stated that since some of the cement concrete roads projects in Phase-I are not yet finalised, some of the funds from the same are being diverted. About Rs 63 crore earmarked for the same and from it Rs 15 crore is being utilised for ward works. As NMC was getting criticised for delaying repairs of potholes and repairing bad Tar roads, the Standing Committee has enhanced outlay for tarring and concretisation to Public Works Department (PWD) from Rs 41.50 crore to Rs 76.50 crore. But the ambitious programme of repairs to the playground, a 50 per cent cut is proposed to enable funding the ward works. So from Rs 4 crore, a 50 per cent cut is ensued and Rs 2 crore reappropriated. Rs 50 lakh is taken off from the proposal to fence NMC properties and further Rs. 5 crore is diverted from funds earmarked for IRDP road repairs.

To provide more funds in the hands of corporators for carrying out development works in their wards, the Standing Committee approved re-appropriation of Budget to divert the funds. About Rs 15 crore is being deducted from head of Phase-I concrete roads and Rs 8 crore from grants provided by State Government and NIT.