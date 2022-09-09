Two leopards die after hit by speeding vehicles in Nagpur Forest Division

Advertisement

Nagpur: Two young leopards died in road incidents after being hit by speeding vehicles under the jurisdiction of Nagpur Forest Division on Thursday. A male died in a road hit on Nagpur Jabalpur National Highway NH-44 (NH-7) while a female died after getting hit on the road and then falling into sludge in a water body in Ramtek Range, according to reports.

According to Deputy Conservator of Forest Dr Bharat Singh Hada said, “Both leopards died late at night. One was hit by a speeding vehicle near Manegaon check post in Deolapar range on Thursday. The other was found dead on private land in Potgowari village in Ramtek range on Wednesday night.The Potgowari leopard fell in an earthen water storage tank on a farm and could not come out. The rescue team tried its best to rescue the animal but it died after water entered its mouth and nose. The post mortem was conducted as per the NTCA protocol on Thursday, the reports said.

Advertisement

Sources said this leopard had been injured in a road accident before it fell into the water body. Meanwhile, wild animals continue to die on NH-7. A leopard was knocked dead on Thursday when it was crossing the highway from Pench towards Karwahi forest near Manegaon check post.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement