Filthy reality: NMC’s cleanliness drive loses steam despite poor scores

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) appears to be losing grip on its cleanliness enforcement measures, even as the city continues to fare poorly in the annual Swachh Survekshan rankings. Data obtained through a Right to Information (RTI) application filed by city-based activist Abhay Kolarkar paints a concerning picture — indicating a sharp decline in actions against those violating cleanliness norms from 2022 to 2024.

Despite Nagpur receiving a shocking ‘Zero’ score in the ‘Garbage-Free City’ category in Swachh Survekshan 2024, the municipal authorities have not intensified their crackdown on offenders. Instead, data from the Waste Disposal Department of the NMC reveals a downward trend in enforcement by the Nuisance Detection Squad (NDS). The number of actions taken dropped from 13,634 in 2022 to 10,681 in 2024, with 14,011 actions recorded in 2023. Similarly, fine collections have dwindled over the years, plummeting from Rs 80.54 lakh in 2022 to Rs 54.46 lakh in 2024.

The decline in enforcement is particularly troubling given that Nagpur’s solid waste management plant had only recently begun operations during the 2024 survey. While the plant’s functionality is crucial, the onus remains on authorities to maintain cleanliness in open spaces and take strict action against littering and waste dumping.

A closer look at specific violations further highlights this lax approach. The number of penalties imposed for spitting in public spaces has seen a dramatic decline. In 2022, the NMC collected Rs 23.51 lakh in fines from 892 offenders. By 2023, this figure had fallen drastically to Rs 74,800 from 248 cases. In 2024, it dropped further to just Rs 3,200, with only 181 cases registered. The dwindling enforcement suggests that as the COVID-19 pandemic fades into the past, so has the municipal corporation’s urgency in tackling public hygiene issues.

This negligence has already had serious consequences. Last year, Nagpur witnessed an unprecedented outbreak of Chikungunya, exposing the impact of inadequate cleanliness measures. A significant factor behind the decline in enforcement appears to be a staffing crisis within the NDS. Of the 201 approved positions, only 116 are currently filled, leaving 85 positions vacant—further hampering the NMC’s ability to act against offenders.

With Nagpur’s Swachh Survekshan rankings reflecting poorly on the city’s sanitation standards, authorities can no longer afford to ignore the issue. Urgent measures are required to reinvigorate enforcement, address manpower shortages, and restore public awareness about hygiene and cleanliness. Failure to act decisively could undo the progress made during the pandemic and pose severe risks to public health.

