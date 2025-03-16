Nagpur Swelters Under Heatwave, Relief Expected as RMC Predicts Showers

Advertisement



Nagpur:After enduring five consecutive days of extreme heat, Nagpur and other districts in Vidarbha are expected to get some relief as the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted thunderstorms, partly cloudy skies, and mild rainfall.

On Sunday, Nagpur recorded a maximum temperature of 40.4°C, marking the fourth consecutive day of above-normal temperatures. The minimum temperature also remained above 20°C, leading to warm and uncomfortable nights. Chandrapur remained the hottest location in Vidarbha, with the mercury soaring to 41.6°C.

The ongoing heatwave, which began on March 12, is expected to persist on Monday, with the RMC issuing a warning for another hot day. However, weather experts suggest that relief may arrive as early as Tuesday, with rain and cloud cover bringing the temperatures down below 40°C.

The forecasted showers in Nagpur, Wardha, Yavatmal, and Chandrapur could ease the discomfort caused by the relentless heat and nighttime radiation. Residents, who have been struggling with high temperatures, are hopeful that the change in weather will provide much-needed relief.

Meteorologists continue to monitor the situation closely, urging citizens to take precautions against heat-related illnesses until the temperatures begin to drop.

