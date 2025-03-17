How to Avoid Scams When Buying a Used Luxury Car Online

Advertisement



A total of more than $14 billion was lost to scammers in the year 2024 alone through over 3.5 million cases of fraud. A large chunk of the scams were those advertising used cars. Buying a luxury car is a big purchase; buying online is a way to find a good vehicle where convenience is one factor. But with the high values of new luxury cars and consumers struggling with the cost of living, there has been an increase in demand by those who want second hand cars for sale in Dubai, and criminals are cashing in on this by posting fake cars for sale at temptingly low prices.

Gold Rate Thursday 13 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 87,100 /- Gold 22 KT 81,000 /- Silver / Kg 99,100 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

If you’re not buying from a trusted known marketplace or vendor, here are some helpful points to keep on hand to avoid falling into a scammer’s trap:

Research the seller thoroughly: The first and foremost step to take when avoiding scams, is the credibility check of the seller. Be it a dealership or a private seller, ensure that the seller has a good reputation. Look up online reviews and ratings from the internet; not just on Google but all over social media. The likes of OneClickDrive are definitely going to have good and trusted reviews all over the internet. That way, you will be assured of their legitimacy and good reputation. Make sure the dealership has an actual physical location or, at the very least, a confirmed website. You should also be wary if the seller will not meet in person or won’t provide basic details about the car.

Avoid deals that seem too good to be true : The old adage that says “if something seems too good to be true, it probably is,” is apt here. If the going price for a luxury car is being advertised significantly cheaper, beware because scammers will often use super-low prices to get buyers to make a quick decision. Check the price against similar models on credible websites, and if it is way lower than the market value, ask the seller why. Beware of pushy sales where the seller pressures you into making an immediate payment.

Look out for fake listings: Many of the scam listings use stolen photos of luxury cars that don’t belong to the seller. Criminals would set up entire car sales portals with names very similar to genuine used car dealerships, fill them with photos and information of real cars available for sale elsewhere but offer them at big discounts, for example: a used Nissan Armada Dubai at half of what it would normally sell for. You can even go for a reverse image search in Google and see if those same photos come up on a host of different websites. You should request for additional photos and perhaps even real-time videos displaying the car via video call to make sure the car is real.

Trust your instincts: Finally, always trust your instincts. If something does not feel right or a seller is behaving suspiciously, it would be best to walk away. Luxury vehicles are high-value items, and any genuine seller will have no issue giving the required details and documents.

Final Thoughts

The correct precautions will ensure that purchasing a pre-owned luxury vehicle online is a breeze and a rewarding experience. It is possible to have a secure transaction by confirming the identity of the seller, researching the history of the vehicle, and staying away from shady deals.

Advertisement