Filmy drama: 2 goons kidnap doctor, rob him and demand Rs 10 lakh ransom, arrested

Nagpur: In a filmy style act, two goons kidnapped a doctor in his own car, robbed him of cash and gold booty and also demanded ransom of Rs 10 lakh to release him. The two thugs threatened to kill the doctor if ransom money is not paid to them. The doctor was released in a lane near Central Avenue when he expressed his inability to pay the money. The incident took place on Saturday night. Both the accused have been arrested.

As per details, a resident of 10, Narkesari Layout, Jaiprakash Nagar, the victim Dr Kedar Sharad Joshi runs X-Ray and Sonography Clinic at Tajashri Tower, Mirchi Bazaar, Umred Road, Sakkardara. On Saturday, September 28, between 9.45 pm and 11.45 pm, Dr Joshi closed his clinic and handed over keys of his Renault Duster car (MH-49/B 3702) to attendant Yogesh Ingole and asked him to keep tiffin in the car. Yogesh did what Dr Joshi told him and returned the car keys to doctor.

However, when Dr Joshi went near his car for returning home, the two accused goons namely Roshan Ashok Raut (30), resident of New Subhedar Layout, Plot No. 26, Gaurav Apartment, and Jugnu alias Pritam Dnyaneshwar Wankhede (30), resident of Plot No. 385, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Hudkeshwar, suddenly appeared on the scene. Before Dr Joshi could smell something wrong, the two goons pushed him to the rear seat of the car and one of them snatched keys of the car and drove away. When the doctor shouted for help, one of the accused whipped out a knife and inflicted injury on his nose. The accused snatched Dr Joshi’s gold chain worth Rs 40,000, two gold rings worth Rs 20,000 and Rs 40,000 cash.

Further, the two thugs Roshan Raut and Jugnu alias Pritam Wankhede drove the car for two hours and told Dr Joshi they are taking him to Raipur. If ransom of Rs 10 lakh is not paid to them, they will kill him, said the accused. However, when Dr Joshi expressed his inability to pay the money, the two goons dropped Dr Joshi at a lane opposite Sabu Hospital on Central Avenue and fled the spot.

Sakkardara PSI Ingle, based on a complaint lodged by Dr Joshi, booked the two accused Roshan Raut and Jugnu alias Pritam Wankhede under Sections 364(A), 394, 397, 387, 34 of the IPC read with Section 4/25 of Arms Act and Sections 37(1)(3), 135 of Mumbai Police and succeeded in nabbing them. Further probe is underway.