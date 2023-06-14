Film shot in Nagpur turns heads in wonder, sparks excitement!

Nagpur: Fortune Mall, situated in the heart of the city in Sitabuldi, Nagpur, recently played host to an awe-inspiring film shoot that left onlookers amazed! Passersby couldn’t help but be curious as actors adorned in police vests and brandishing rifles caught their attention.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that the shoot was for an upcoming supernatural thriller feature film titled “Shinigami’s Box: Origins.” The movie is set to be released on Nagpur’s very first OTT platform, AJCPlay, further enriching the array of local content available for streaming.

Directed by Nagpur’s own filmmaker, Anurag Jha, “Shinigami’s Box: Origins” promises to take viewers on a thrilling journey into the supernatural realm. The film delves into the mysterious origins of an ancient artifact possessing immense power, attracting both forces of good and evil. The captivating storyline, accompanied by intense action sequences, has already generated considerable buzz among movie enthusiasts in the city.

The film shoot at Fortune Mall drew a substantial audience, with bystanders halting to catch glimpses of the enthralling scenes being captured. The production team diligently adhered to safety protocols, ensuring a secure environment for the actors and crew.

With the emergence of AJCPlay, Nagpur’s film industry is successfully venturing into the digital landscape, offering a platform to showcase local talent and creative storytelling. “Shinigami’s Box: Origins” stands as one of the highly anticipated releases that is set to captivate audiences on the OTT platform, highlighting the immense potential of Nagpur’s film industry.

