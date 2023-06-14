Criticare Hospital celebrates 15 years with symposium and doctor party

Nagpur: Criticare Hospital & Research Institute, renowned for its unparalleled dedication to providing quality healthcare to critically ill patients, celebrated its 15th anniversary by organizing a day-long symposium on critical care. The event, held in association with the Association of Medical Faculties, culminated in a memorable doctor party that brought together healthcare professionals from across the country.

Following the enlightening symposium, the celebration continued into the night with a vibrant doctor party that embraced the spirit of camaraderie and appreciation. Doctors who had participated in the convention, representing various specialties and regions, donned their dancing shoes and let loose on the dance floor. The party provided a rare opportunity for these dedicated healthcare professionals to relax, connect, and celebrate their collective achievements.

Advertisement

Under the pulsating beats spun by talented DJs, the atmosphere at the doctor party was electric. The dance floor came alive as doctors showcased their moves, transcending their roles as healers and embracing the joy of the moment. It was a night where stethoscopes were replaced by smiles, laughter, and a sense of unity among medical professionals.

Dr. Deepak Jeswani, a prominent critical care specialist and one of the organizers of the Criticare Convention 2023, expressed his delight at the successful event. He stated, “The symposium and the doctor party were our way of expressing gratitude to the dedicated medical professionals who have tirelessly served critically ill patients over the years. It was an occasion to celebrate their unwavering commitment and foster a sense of camaraderie among our esteemed colleagues.”

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement