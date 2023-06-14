2 gangs involved in 15 house-breaking thefts arrested by Nagpur Rural cops

Nagpur: In a significant breakthrough, the Katol police have successfully arrested two gangs of house burglars involved in 15 house-breaking thefts and recovered stolen goods worth several lakhs of rupees. A total of 15 house burglaries across various areas, including Katol, Dhawalapur, Pardsinga, Khangaon, and Dhaiwarwadi, have been detected during the investigation.

The stolen items, which include gold, silver, cash, a motorcycle, and a broken mobile phone, were seized from the accused. The first gang of burglars comprised Rahul Raobaji Uike (19), Akash Diliprao Sayam (23) both residents of Maya Nagar, Katol; and Lokesh alias Gochi Durgesh Waghade (23), a resident of Annabhau Sathe Nagar, Katol. Investigations have revealed that this group was responsible for thirteen of the burglaries committed in Katol.

The second gang consisted of Aditya Suresh Santape (18), a resident of Prem Nagar, Peth Budhwar, Katol, and Wahid Majjid Shah (23), a resident of Peth Budhwar, Katol. This gang has been linked to three house burglaries, and one of their accomplices is currently on the run.

Under the guidance of SP Vishal Anand, Addl SP Dr Sandeep Pakhale, SDPO Roham, the arrest was made by Police Inspector Ashok Koli, PSI Dattatray Kolte and his team, including Ashish Shirudkar, Sandeep Shende, Deepak Joglekar, Lakhan Mahajan, Ranjit Rokade, Praveen Pawar, Avinash Bahekar, GulabBhalsagar, and AsmitaGaikwad.

During the operation, the police confiscated a total of 110 grams of gold valued at Rs. 2.67 lakh, Rs 19,500 worth of silver jewellery, Rs. 18,000 in cash, a brand new Hero Splendour motorcycle, and household iron rods.

