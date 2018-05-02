Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Apr 6th, 2020

    Figures tell truth: RSS leader on Markaz cases

    Nagpur/New Delhi: “Figures tell the truth,” said RSS Joint General Secretary Manmohan Vaidya on Monday referring to the number of COVID-19 cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi. He said the Tablighi Jamaat members have been “exposed” and even people belonging to the muslim community are “opposing” them.

    The health ministry had on Sunday said the rate of doubling of COVID-19 cases in India was 4.1 days, but if the cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event would not have happened, it would have been 7.4 days. Citing the RSS’ decision to call off the annual meeting of its highest decision-making body — Partinidhi Sabha — Vaidya said that Tablighi Jamaat could have also called off their congregation.

    Lauding the decision taken by the country’s leadership to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, he said India handled the COVID-19 situation comparatively better than developed nations. “To tackle COVID-19 outbreak, India’s leadership took some decisive steps which got public support,” he said.

