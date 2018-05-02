Coronavirus Nagpur Update: No New Positive Cases, 62 test Negative

Nagpur: In data release by Nagpur DIO, No new positive case has been reported in last 24 hours with total number of cases reported in Nagpur still date is 17 with 4 recovered patients who have been discharged.

In other news, the newly started laboratory at AIIMS Nagpur tested 62 swab samples for coronavirus on Sunday and all of them were turned out negative.

These include eight family-members and seven close contacts of Nizamudin returned person who had tested positive on Saturday. The samples also include two of the eight Tablighi Jamaat (TJ) attendees from Nagpur and 12 samples of close contacts of a patient from Washim.

The NMC traced, tested and quarantined 197 persons between April 1 and 3 as per directives of Ministry of Home Affairs.

On April 3, Mayo Hospital lab released reports of 33 and all were negative. On April 4, AIIMS Nagpur tested 45 samples and one of them tested positive who happens to be a cap seller from Takia Deewanshah, Mominpura.

This means, in last three days, reports of 140 samples came of which only one was positive. Reports of 65 from NMC’s 197 are still awaited of which many are TJ related. AIIMS Nagpur is likely to release reports of remaining on Monday.