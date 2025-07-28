FIDE Women’s World Cup: Nagpur’s Divya is champion, becomes Grandmaster

Advertisement



Nagpur: After 24 days of fighting chess in the Georgian city of Batumi, Divya Deshmukh of Nagpur became the FIDE Women’s World Cup champion by defeating the veteran Koneru Humpy in the final via the tiebreaks. Divya winning the Women’s World Cup also makes her eligible to be India’s fourth woman to become a grandmaster, which is significant because before the event started, she had none of the three norms required to become a grandmaster.

The Divya vs Humpy finale was a battle of generations, with the 19-year-old Divya being half the age of the veteran Humpy, who is India’s first woman to become a grandmaster. But more importantly, it was a battle between Indians while two Chinese stars Tan Zhongyi and Lei Tingjie fought for the third spot. Since Humpy became a GM, just two women have followed suit and become grandmasters. Thanks to the win today, Divya joins that elusive list.

“I think it was fate, me getting the grandmaster title this way,” an emotional Divya said right after her win. “Before the tournament, I didn’t even have one norm. I was thinking that I could maybe earn a grandmaster norm here. And in the end, I became a grandmaster.”

One of Divya’s first reactions after winning the title was: “I definitely need to learn endgames.” She ended the interview by saying: “This means a lot. But there’s a lot more to achieve. I’m hoping this is just the start.”

On Monday, after the first game ended in a draw, Divya won the second tiebreak game thanks to a blunder from Humpy.

After two days of intense classical chess ending in draws, the winner had to be decided via tie-breaker on Monday. Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh played out a draw in the first rapid tie-breaker, before Divya triumphed in the second. The win helps Divya earn the ‘Grandmaster’ title and also ensures her qualification to the Candidates tournament.

Divya was visibly emotional and in tears, as she celebrated with her mother alongside. What a wonderful moment for the Indian chess fraternity as well.

The 19-year-old has not only won the FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup, but also gains the title of ‘Grandmaster’ with the victory. She is in tears, surrounded by her family. Moments to savour for Divya. Commiserations to Koneru Humpy, who provided a riveting battle.

Divya Deshmukh is the first Indian woman to win the FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup! Koneru Humpy had a small chance to make a comeback, but could not take advantage. She resigns, and that makes Divya the champion! A spectacular win on black pieces.

Koneru Humpy has made a blunder, says Viswanathan Anand. Humpy took the f pawn in the 54th move, allowing Divya space to move another pawn forward into free space. This could convert into a huge advantage for Divya!