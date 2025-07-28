Renowned Marathi author Shubhangi Bhadbhade passes away in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: Shubhangi Bhadbhade, a respected and prolific voice in Marathi literature, passed away on Monday morning in Nagpur at the age of 80 following a heart attack, her family said. She produced a remarkable oeuvre that included 80 novels, two short story collections, and numerous essays and articles and was especially known for her biographical novels.

An influential literary organiser as well, Shubhangitai, as she was fondly remembered, founded the Padmagandha Pratishthan, an institution that became a vital platform for writers from Vidarbha. Through this foundation, she led several meaningful initiatives and played a key role in encouraging and mentoring emerging women writers.

In a poignant reminder of her enduring passion for literature, she was present at the launch of Dr Bharati Sudame’s translated novel Mi Aryaputra on Sunday evening, hours before her death.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took to X to offer condolences. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Shubhangitai Bhadbhade, a renowned author, veteran novelist, and a dedicated literary figure who provided a platform for budding writers through the Padmagandha Pratishthan. Having penned over 80 novels, she made significant contributions to the field of biographical writing. She authored biographies on eminent personalities such as Swatantryaveer Savarkar, the first Sarsanghchalak Dr. Hedgewarji, Golwalkar Guruji, and Prime Minister Narendra Modiji. With her demise, we have lost a talented literary mind, and the literary world has lost a revered mentor,” he wrote.

He further wrote, “When she wrote ‘Mrityunjayacha Mahayagnya,’ a novel on Swatantryaveer Savarkar, I had requested her to convert it into an audiobook, to which she happily agreed, and the work was completed. She often, and rightfully, asked me to write introductions for many of her books, which led to our continuous conversations. I offer my heartfelt condolences. We share in the sorrow of her family, relatives, and admirers.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also paid homage, describing her as a cultural force who nurtured literature in Vidarbha. “Her contribution to literature is unforgettable. With over 80 novels, she has left behind an invaluable treasure for readers. Through Padmagandha Pratishthan, she consistently organized unique literary events like the Lekhika Natya Mahotsav and several literary meets,” said Gadkari. “She connected women writers across Vidarbha and inspired many young authors. Her passing is a major loss to the literary world. May the Bhadbhade family find strength in this moment of grief.”

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule also offered condolences. He wrote, “I was saddened to hear the news of the passing of senior writer and founder-president of Padmagandha Sahitya Pratishthan, Shubhangitai Bhadbhade. Through essays, stories, and novels, she dedicated her life to literary service. Her unparalleled work through the Padmagandha Sahitya Pratishthan significantly strengthened the literary movement in Vidarbha. Heartfelt tributes to Shubhangitai Bhadbhade. May God grant her soul eternal peace. I share in the grief of her family.”

In March this year, Bhadbhade presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a pre-release copy of her novel Rajyogi, which traced his rise from an ordinary RSS worker to the Prime Minister.

She was also a recipient of the Maharashtra Sahitya Sabha’s poetry award, the Vidarbha Sahitya Sangh’s Ekanki Writing Award, the Sahitya Academy Award, the Katha Award of Baroda, C Suman Deshpande Children’s Literature Award, Children’s Novel Award, and the Akhil Bharatiya Natya Parishad Mumbai’s Ekanki Writing Award. The Maharashtra Government awarded her Utkrushta Vangmay Puraskar for her On Saransh Katha Sangrah.

