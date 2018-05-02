Festive Frenzy : Nagpur markets deck up for Dhanteras, Diwali

Nagpur: Colorful rangolis, artistically designed earthern lamps, decorative lightings, beautifully carved Lakshmi idols are the first things that catch your attention as you step out in the markets these days in Nagpur. The shops are glittering with festive delights, be it home decors or festive wear, traditional goodies or designer jeweleries. The nights are dazzlingly bright in the markets as they exude the festive glitz.

Prominent market areas like Sitabuldi, Mahal, Itwari, Dharampeth, Gokulpeth, Khamla and Jaripatka wore a festive gleen as the shops and showrooms are stocked up for some heavy duty sales.

Even as the city is set to greet Diwali on Sunday, the most important occasion of Dhanteras marks the day of buying to usher happiness and prosperity. As Dhanteras falls today ie on Friday, the markets are anticipating multifold turnout to accelerate sales which has been marginally low this year in the backdrop of heavy online buying at emarket places.

However the online trend has drastically failed to deter ground activities in order to push sales. The shopkeepers have overloaded their places with all that tempt the onlookers to get into buying mode.

Setting the mood for festive buying the small time sellers have also rolled out their stuff by the roadside, which has been drawing huge crowd.

The streets are lined up with colorful idols of Goddess Lakshmi, reverred as the goddess of wealth and prosperity. These are further complimented with variety of rangolis, designer diyas, earthern lamps, colorful ligting series and trendy aakashdeeps, thanks to latest influx from Chinese markets into local bazaars.

Jewellery showrooms in Nagpur have also scaled up their collection and enhanced their ambience to greet customers dropping in for festive buying.