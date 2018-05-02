Khattar to meet Shah to discuss govt formation

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will meet BJP Working President JP Nadda and party’s Haryana in-charge Anil Jain on Friday here. Khattar left Chandigarh for the national capital via a chopper in the morning.

The meeting will take place to discuss government formation in Haryana after the ruling party fell short of achieving a complete majority on its own. BJP has however emerged as the single largest party in the state. BJP, which got 40 Assembly seats in the election while Dushyant Chautala’s JJP won 10 seats while Congress bagged 31 seats.

Earlier in the wee hour’s of Friday, BJP working president JP Nadda had met the party’s president Amit Shah at his residence. BJP’s Haryana in-charge and party General Secretary Anil Jain and party’s new Organising Secretary BL Santosh were also present in the meeting.

Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda, the winning candidate from Sirsa assembly constituency was also seen leaving Nadda’s residence yesterday. Kanda’s brother Gobind Kanda had said that Haryana Lokhit Party is in touch with five more MLAs, who will extend their “unconditional support” to the ruling party.

BJP has won 40 seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly and needs the support of six MLAs to cross the half-way mark to retain power in the state.