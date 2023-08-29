Theft Occurred at Shiv Sena Leader Karan Tuli’s House in Nagpur

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed in Nagpur after the house of Shiv Sena leader and renowned businessman, Karan Tuli, was burgled recently. According to sources, the thieves are believed to be workers of Tuli. However, Karan Tuli requested his workers to voluntarily come forward, acknowledge the misunderstanding, and return the stolen items. He mentioned that he does not intend to file a complaint since they have been working for him for quite some time now.

What unfolds next is a matter of anticipation for everyone involved.

