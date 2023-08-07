Female BJP leader from Nagpur missing in Jabalpur, suspected murder by business partner

Nagpur: Sana Khan, a local Bharatiya Janata Party leader from West Nagpur, who had gone to Jabalpur on a business trip on August 1, has been reported missing since then. Speculation is rife that she may have been killed by her business partner. However, the police have not yet located Khan’s body, making confirmation impossible.

According to police sources, Khan had a business partner named Sahu in Jabalpur, who is the prime suspect in the case. She had left for Jabalpur on August 1 and has been missing since the next day. Sahu owns a Dhaba in Jabalpur.

As a significant amount of time passed without any contact from Sana to her family back home, suspicions arose, leading to a filed police complaint.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Mankapur Police Inspector Shubhangi Wankhede stated, “We have registered a missing person case based on the complaint. Our team has rushed to Jabalpur; however, Sana remains untraceable at this time. Since we have not come across any evidence of her being deceased, we cannot comment on whether she is alive or not. Our investigation is ongoing.”

According to police sources, Sana had visited Sahu’s residence in Jabalpur, as some locals confirmed hearing noises from his place on August 2 morning. Sahu, who owns a Dhaba, has reportedly gone missing along with his staff from Jabalpur. The police have also visited his native place, but Sahu’s whereabouts remain unknown, sources say.

Sahu’s wife is currently with the Jabalpur Police. However, the latter stated that they have separated and are in the process of getting a divorce.

Police suspect that Sahu may have killed Sana and disposed of her body in a dam or the Narmada River. Authorities have also conducted a search at Barghi Dam, but it proved futile.

