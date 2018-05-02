Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sat, Aug 31st, 2019

Felicitation Programme of Retired Officials organized in WCL

A farewell programme of retired officials organized today August 31, 2019 in Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) HQs. On this occasion, Shri Rajiv Dass, General Manager(Mining), Production Deptt. was prominently present. He extended warm greetings to the retirees and wished them bright future.

Shri Milind Sudhakar Temurnikar, General Manager (Mining) Production Deptt., Shri Avinash Patankar, Senior Technical Inspector, Quality Control Deptt., Smt. Vaishnavi Raju, Senior Personal Assistant, Medical Deptt., Smt. Prabha Thakre, Senior Clerk, Quality Control Deptt and Shri Rajan Katpatal, Accountant, Vigilance Deptt., superannuated on 31.08.2019.

Shri Sameer Barla, Sr. Manager (Personnel) conducted the programme. Senior officials and large number of employees were present on this occasion .

