Teen’s Death at Nagpur GMCH: Dr Sudhi Gupta compelled to go on leave, Dr Raj Gajbhiye new dean

Nagpur: Fortnight after the tragic demise of a 17-year-old girl following unavailability of a ventilator at Government Medical College and Hospital, dean Dr Sudhir Gupta has been asked to go on forced leave and Dr Raj Gajbhiye has taken over as the new dean.

Notably, a 17-year old Yavatmal girl died on September 16 after allegedly not getting a ventilator for 30 hours. Recently, the five-member internal panel set up by Government Medical College & Hospital dean Dr Sudhir Gupta has given a clean chit to the medicine ward where the girl breath last.

