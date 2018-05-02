Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Oct 16th, 2020

    Fees Hike: MoS of School Education, Bacchu Kadu interacts with parents, school admin in Nagpur

    Nagpur: In an one-on-one interaction session, Minister of State for School Education Bacchu Kadu on Friday intervened between parents and school administration over fees hike and fees structure during novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) pandemic.

    Interacting with Kadu, parents have complained about the annual surge in fees hide besides, the private schools have charged fees for the facilities their wards are not going to avail, at least during the initial months of the academic year when teaching-learning is taking place online. On which school administration discuss their side in front of the Minister.

    “While many schools have retained the fee structure for the academic year 2020-2021, parents said schools have charged fees for use of libraries, laboratories, sports, and gymnasium facilities, among others, that students are unable to access. The move has brought financial burden on parents, who are already facing pay-cuts owing to global pandemic,” said a parent.

    Anyone found guilty will face stern action, the Minister assured on this occasion.

    Nagpur Today had been receiving a series of complaints about the whimsical move of prominent educational institutions seeking money from gullible parents on the pretext of online classes. Despite exposing the matter, the Education Department, so far had failed to take any stern cognizance in this regard. This was followed by the series of protests of the parents against the mushrooming irregularities in their wards’ schools.
