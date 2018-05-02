The frontman of “Bavaria” and the Polish national team Robert Lewandowski was recognized as the best footballer .

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

In 2020, the Pole stands out for his enormous performance, both in the championship and the German Cup and on the Champions League’s international arena.

Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

De Bruyne showed great form for most of last season, in which MC reached the Champions League quarter-finals and won the Premier League silver.

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

Manuel Neuer, a goalkeeper who changed his attitude towards the very role, forced most of the goalkeepers to leave the penalty area.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

In recent years, almost no award ceremony has been held without the participation of Leo Messi. He delights football fans with great play, especially solo passes and flawless field and free kicks.

Neymar (PSG)

The Brazilian striker is often criticized for ridiculous ball losses, thoughtless dribbling. He is one of the best football players 2020 with a large arsenal of tricks and intricate actions.

Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich)

Thomas Müller is a man who does not stand out at first glance. Meanwhile, he is one of the key players in Germany and still the leader of Bavaria.

Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Mbappe is today the idol of millions around the world. His lightning speed, excellent technique, and dribbling make every defender in the world fearful.

Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich)

Alcantara is an excellent player – one of the best controlling midfielders with a wide range of skills. But he’s just as good off the ball.

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Joshua Kimmich increasingly attracts attention not only for his top-end game but also for his frank statements beyond German football and football in general. He has the most actions with the ball and is the most successful in the league, moving the ball forward through the pass.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

The ageless Ronaldo still runs a lot across the field, excelling in technique, dribbling, strikes, and, of course, goals scored. He is the leading penalty taker at Juventus.

The survey about the top football players 2020 involved coaches from 80 clubs that played in the group stages of the Champions League and Europa League, and 55 sports journalists.





