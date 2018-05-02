Video: Parent ailing from Cancer declined TC by Jain International School, MoS Kadu assures action

Nagpur: A parent ailing from Cancer has leveled up a serious allegations against Jain International School of withholding her ward’s transfer certificate (TC) speaking to Bacchu Karu, Minister of State for School Education and Sports Department here on Friday.

MoS Karu was in Second Capital of the State to address the agony of parents who have been complaining against school’s fees policy, amid the novel Corona Virus (Covid-19).

Speaking to Nagpur Today, the parent whose ward studies in Standard II said that, she’s ailing from Cancer and her financial condition worsen during the pandemic. Despite urging school for TC as she is unable to pay the hefty school fees, the school has sought the complete fees of this year to release the TC, she claimed

When she confronted MoS Kadu, he assured her to grant TC within couple of days.

Watch video here:







