Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Oct 16th, 2020

    Video: Parent ailing from Cancer declined TC by Jain International School, MoS Kadu assures action

    Nagpur: A parent ailing from Cancer has leveled up a serious allegations against Jain International School of withholding her ward’s transfer certificate (TC) speaking to Bacchu Karu, Minister of State for School Education and Sports Department here on Friday.

    MoS Karu was in Second Capital of the State to address the agony of parents who have been complaining against school’s fees policy, amid the novel Corona Virus (Covid-19).

    Speaking to Nagpur Today, the parent whose ward studies in Standard II said that, she’s ailing from Cancer and her financial condition worsen during the pandemic. Despite urging school for TC as she is unable to pay the hefty school fees, the school has sought the complete fees of this year to release the TC, she claimed

    When she confronted MoS Kadu, he assured her to grant TC within couple of days.

    Watch video here:



    Trending In Nagpur
    Young married woman ends life over work stress
    Young married woman ends life over work stress
    Uploading of pending data to show spike in new Covid-19 cases: NMC
    Uploading of pending data to show spike in new Covid-19 cases: NMC
    Crime Branch nabs two with illegal possession of weapons in Ajni
    Crime Branch nabs two with illegal possession of weapons in Ajni
    Parijat Karaoke Group is good platform for upcoming Singers- Dr. S S Uttarwar.
    Parijat Karaoke Group is good platform for upcoming Singers- Dr. S S Uttarwar.
    DEPOSIT वापिस करो,हम ठेका छोड़ने को तैयार
    DEPOSIT वापिस करो,हम ठेका छोड़ने को तैयार
    Bodies of mother-daughter duo found floating in Ambazari Lake
    Bodies of mother-daughter duo found floating in Ambazari Lake
    Akhand Jyoti at Agyaram Devi Mandir to be lit on Oct 17
    Akhand Jyoti at Agyaram Devi Mandir to be lit on Oct 17
    सीमेंट सड़क फेज-2 में भुगतान घोटाला पर गंभीर नहीं मनपा प्रशासन
    सीमेंट सड़क फेज-2 में भुगतान घोटाला पर गंभीर नहीं मनपा प्रशासन
    HC advocates zero tolerance policy against attacks on traffic cops
    HC advocates zero tolerance policy against attacks on traffic cops
    कोल कर्मियों को 68500 का बोनस
    कोल कर्मियों को 68500 का बोनस
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145