Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |

    Amid lockdown, social workers lend helping hand to poor in Nagpur

    Nagpur: As India grapples with the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, millions of Indians, who depend on daily wages to run their household, are battling hunger. To support them, citizens of Nagpur are turning good Samaritans.

    Kittu Lamba, a businessman and Shahid Shareef, (head of RTI Action Committee), are distributing food boxes and and mineral water in various slum areas of the city where the people are deprived of basic meals. Till date, they have distributed these essentials to over 1000 people in the city.

    Kittu Lamba, owner of Lamba Celebrations, said, “The daily wage workers are an integral part of our society, and in these testing times, we want to ensure they and their families don’t sleep hungry. We will continue to provide food and water to the needy everyday until the lockdown ends.”

    ur
    To contribute your bit, contact
    MD SHAHID SHARIF
    CHAIRMAN, RTE ACTION COMMITTEE
    Edufist FOUNDATION 7020005123

    Happening Nagpur
    Feed in Need : Nagpur police distribute food packets to poor
    Feed in Need : Nagpur police distribute food packets to poor
    Amid lockdown, social workers lend helping hand to poor in Nagpur
    Amid lockdown, social workers lend helping hand to poor in Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    Maha Cyber registers 36 FIRs for spreading fake news
    Maha Cyber registers 36 FIRs for spreading fake news
    Video: 3 arrested for making fake audio clip claiming 59 corona cases in Nagpur
    Video: 3 arrested for making fake audio clip claiming 59 corona cases in Nagpur
    Maharashtra News
    गरजू कुटुंबांना रेशन वाटप
    गरजू कुटुंबांना रेशन वाटप
    ‘कोरोना’विरुद्धचा लढा मानवजातीच्या अस्तित्वासाठी;सत्तारुढ, विरोधी पक्षांसह जनतेची एकजूट महत्वाची – अजित पवार
    ‘कोरोना’विरुद्धचा लढा मानवजातीच्या अस्तित्वासाठी;सत्तारुढ, विरोधी पक्षांसह जनतेची एकजूट महत्वाची – अजित पवार
    Hindi News
    समता सैनिक दल मुख्यालय दीक्षाभूमी की ओर से जरूरतमंदों की मदद
    समता सैनिक दल मुख्यालय दीक्षाभूमी की ओर से जरूरतमंदों की मदद
    मानसिक रोगियों और दिव्यांगो की मदद कर रही संस्था
    मानसिक रोगियों और दिव्यांगो की मदद कर रही संस्था
    Trending News
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : Two more tested Positive, Tally goes to 16 in City
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : Two more tested Positive, Tally goes to 16 in City
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: 3 including 11 year old test Positive, Tally 14
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: 3 including 11 year old test Positive, Tally 14
    Featured News
    No plan to extend 21-day lockdown: Govt
    No plan to extend 21-day lockdown: Govt
    ‘लॉकडाऊन’चे काटेकोर पालन करा, अन्यथा….!
    ‘लॉकडाऊन’चे काटेकोर पालन करा, अन्यथा….!
    Trending In Nagpur
    Feed in Need : Nagpur police distribute food packets to poor
    Feed in Need : Nagpur police distribute food packets to poor
    Amid lockdown, social workers lend helping hand to poor in Nagpur
    Amid lockdown, social workers lend helping hand to poor in Nagpur
    No plan to extend 21-day lockdown: Govt
    No plan to extend 21-day lockdown: Govt
    Video: “मौत से आंख मिलाने की जरूरत क्या है” – DCP राहुल माकनिकर
    Video: “मौत से आंख मिलाने की जरूरत क्या है” – DCP राहुल माकनिकर
    Video : Nagpur DCP urge people through his Poem – Don’t come out of your houses
    Video : Nagpur DCP urge people through his Poem – Don’t come out of your houses
    नागपुर में कोरोना वायरस के 2 नए मरीज मिले, संक्रमित लोगों की संख्या हुई 16
    नागपुर में कोरोना वायरस के 2 नए मरीज मिले, संक्रमित लोगों की संख्या हुई 16
    खोकला-सर्दी-तापाचे रुग्ण तपासतांना डॉक्टरांनी प्रतिबंधात्मक काळजी घ्यावी
    खोकला-सर्दी-तापाचे रुग्ण तपासतांना डॉक्टरांनी प्रतिबंधात्मक काळजी घ्यावी
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : Two more tested Positive, Tally goes to 16 in City
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : Two more tested Positive, Tally goes to 16 in City
    दहा हजाराहून अधिक विस्थापितांची सोय
    दहा हजाराहून अधिक विस्थापितांची सोय
    शेतकऱ्यांनी थेट शहरात येऊन भाजीपाला विकावा
    शेतकऱ्यांनी थेट शहरात येऊन भाजीपाला विकावा
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145