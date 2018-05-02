Amid lockdown, social workers lend helping hand to poor in Nagpur

Nagpur: As India grapples with the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, millions of Indians, who depend on daily wages to run their household, are battling hunger. To support them, citizens of Nagpur are turning good Samaritans.

Kittu Lamba, a businessman and Shahid Shareef, (head of RTI Action Committee), are distributing food boxes and and mineral water in various slum areas of the city where the people are deprived of basic meals. Till date, they have distributed these essentials to over 1000 people in the city.

Kittu Lamba, owner of Lamba Celebrations, said, “The daily wage workers are an integral part of our society, and in these testing times, we want to ensure they and their families don’t sleep hungry. We will continue to provide food and water to the needy everyday until the lockdown ends.”

